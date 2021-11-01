Left Menu

Goa CM says BJP open to poll tie-up with 'like-minded' parties

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-11-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 23:20 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the BJP is open for an alliance with ''like-minded'' parties, including the former ally MGP, for the upcoming legislative assembly elections.

Talking to reporters here, Sawant said a final decision on alliance will be taken by central leaders of the party, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda.

“We are open for an alliance with like-minded parties for the next elections,” he said.

Asked whether poll tie-up talks can happen with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) also, the CM replied in the affirmative.

Sawant said considering the fact that some ''destructive'' political parties were trying to enter the electoral fray in Goa, it is imperative for the BJP and like-minded parties to join hands.

The MGP is Goa's oldest regional party which had snapped its ties with the ruling BJP earlier.

Elections to the 40-member Goa assembly are due in early 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

