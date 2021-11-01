Left Menu

Manchin says won't support reconciliation bill without knowing economic impact

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 23:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Monday that holding a bipartisan infrastructure bill "hostage" in an effort to get his support for a separate social spending plan would not work, adding that he would not support the broader reconciliation bill without understanding its impact on the economy.

Manchin said late last week that he accepted the $1.75 trillion price tag on President Joe Biden's social and climate-change package, but he has stopped short of announcing support for the entire framework.

