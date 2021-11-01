Left Menu

US, Indonesia urge Myanmar army to end violence

PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 01-11-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 23:44 IST
US President Joe Biden and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo called on Myanmar's military to release political prisoners and halt all violence during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

The White House said the two leaders agreed on Monday that the military must “provide a swift return to democracy.” Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since a military coup seized power in February. Protesters have faced beatings and arrests.

The two leaders also discussed the “importance of freedom of the seas,” in an oblique reference to China's unrecognized territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Biden also praised Indonesia's role in the Indo-Pacific and around the world and expressed optimism about working with Widodo when he assumes the presidency of the Group of 20 later this year.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

