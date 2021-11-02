White House says Biden's reconciliation bill will gain Manchin's support
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Monday it was confident that President Joe Biden's social spending and climate plan would gain Senator Joe Manchin's support, after Manchin said he would not back the bill without knowing its economic impact.
"Senator Manchin says he is prepared to support a Build Back Better plan that combats inflation, is fiscally responsible, and will create jobs. The plan the House is finalizing meets those tests," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.
"As a result, we remain confident that the plan will gain Senator Manchin’s support," Psaki said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Joe Manchin
- Jen Psaki
- House
- The White House
- White House
- Manchin
ALSO READ
'Shipbuilding powerhouse' Korea helps Colombia develop shipbuilding industry
1,440 gram gold, neckless worth Rs 24 lakh seized by Vigilance from Gopalpur MLA's house
Bangladesh violence: Over 60 houses of Hindu community torched
Arsonists vandalise 66 houses, torch 20 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh amidst protests over Durga Puja violence
Moon commits South Korea to 40pc cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030