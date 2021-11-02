Left Menu

White House says Biden's reconciliation bill will gain Manchin's support

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 00:33 IST
White House says Biden's reconciliation bill will gain Manchin's support
The White House said on Monday it was confident that President Joe Biden's social spending and climate plan would gain Senator Joe Manchin's support, after Manchin said he would not back the bill without knowing its economic impact.

"Senator Manchin says he is prepared to support a Build Back Better plan that combats inflation, is fiscally responsible, and will create jobs. The plan the House is finalizing meets those tests," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"As a result, we remain confident that the plan will gain Senator Manchin’s support," Psaki said.

