Cong decision to field 40% women aimed at changing UP's system, environment: Khurshid

The Congress decision to give 40 per cent of tickets in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections to women will not only help the party win the polls, but will also change the system and environment in the state, senior party leader Salman Khurshid said Monday.He was here as part of the Congress Pratigya Yatra being carried out in the state in run up to the state polls.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 02-11-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 00:54 IST
The Congress' decision to give 40 per cent of tickets in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections to women will not only help the party win the polls, but will also change the system and environment in the state, senior party leader Salman Khurshid said Monday.

He was here as part of the Congress’ Pratigya Yatra being carried out in the state in run up to the state polls. ''Forty percent representation of women is not only to win elections, but also aimed at changing the system and environment of Uttar Pradesh,'' the former Union minister said.

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recently announced the party will give 40 per cent tickets to women in the coming assembly elections in the state.

Khurshid said through 40 percent representation, the Congress wants to promote and glorify the contribution of women in uplifting the country in various fields.

The party's Pratigya Yatras are being taken out on three different routes -- Barabanki to Bundelkhand, Saharanpur to Mathura and Varanasi to Rae Bareli -- from October 23 to November 1 with the slogan, ''Hum Vachan Nibhayenge (we will fulfill promises)''.

The party intends to reach out to women, farmers and the unemployed in Uttar Pradesh, where Priyanka has been working to regain the party’s lost ground.

Senior Congress leader Deepender S Hooda was also there. He alleged the law and order situation in UP is akin to a “Jungle Raj”.

The Congress leader said the party has started a crusade against “Anyaya (injustice)” now.

