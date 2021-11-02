'Conspiracy' to defame Savarkar going on for many years: Information Commissioner

A “conspiracy” is going on for several years to defame Veer Savarkar, Information Commissioner and author Uday Mahurkar claimed on Monday, saying it was one of the “biggest controversies ever witnessed in the world when it comes to demonising a patriot”.

He said if people look at Savarkar's contribution, it is felt that he was a prophet and unifier.

Mahurkar was in the city to attend a session on his new book ''Veer Savarkar - The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition'' in conversation with politician and author Seshadri Chari.

''A conspiracy is going on to defame Veer Savarkar for several years. It is one of the biggest controversies ever witnessed in the world when it comes to demonising a patriot,'' Mahurkar told reporters here.

He said the book has been written to prevent a ''second partition of the country'' and is a guide on how to fight divisive forces.

He said Savarkar had said that the situation of the country and its Hindus will become critical if partition of the country happens.

Replying to a question on Savarkar being targeted by Congress, Mahurkar said, ''Such people who are dependent on vote bank politics, Savarkar is the biggest opponent. Savarkar was against vote bank politics and Muslim appeasement. He was in favour of unity of the country.'' He said Savarkar is the biggest enemy of those who run their shop on fragmented politics.

On a question on conferring Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, Mahurkar said it will be good if the man gets it but even if he does not it will not be a problem.

He said the personality of Savarkar cannot be analysed by conferring the Bharat Ratna award and his personality is not bound by any honour.

Politician and policy analyst Seshadri Chari said ideology of Savarkar is questioned when questions are raised on him.

He said Mahatma Gandhi also used to talk about Hindutva and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had also advocated for saffron flag for the country. He also said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a tuberculosis patient and the British knew it very well.

''Even if Jinnah was made PM then we would have prayed to God that he lived for 100 years but he could not have lived long. British knew it that he is a TB patient and he is on death bed. Unfortunately, our then leaders did not think on making him PM. Who Could Have become next that is a different issue but partition could have been prevented,'' Chari said.

