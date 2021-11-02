U.S. Senate sets Wednesday procedural vote on election reform bill

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday will take a procedural vote on legislation restoring requirements, struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013, on certain states and counties to get federal approval before they can re-draw voting districts, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday.

Republicans are expected to block the move, arguing that the federal government should not meddle in state-run election activities.

