U.S. Senate sets Wednesday procedural vote on election reform bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2021 01:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 01:16 IST
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday will take a procedural vote on legislation restoring requirements, struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013, on certain states and counties to get federal approval before they can re-draw voting districts, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday.

Republicans are expected to block the move, arguing that the federal government should not meddle in state-run election activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

