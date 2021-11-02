Left Menu

UN accuses Congo army of beating human rights defender to death

An army spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. Partnership for Integrated Protection, a local human rights group, said Yombo was tortured on Friday and died of his injuries at a hospital in the city of Bukavu on Sunday. "I condemn the torture which led to the death of Mr Cabral Yombo," said Juvenal Munobo, a local lawmaker.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 04:01 IST
The United Nations on Monday accused Democratic Republic of Congo's army of beating to death a human rights activist protesting illegal taxes in the war-torn east of the country.

Cabral Yombo, the leader of a civil society group in Hombo town, was killed by soldiers operating on the alleged orders of local administrative officials, the U.N. Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) said on Twitter. An army spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Partnership for Integrated Protection, a local human rights group, said Yombo was tortured on Friday and died of his injuries at a hospital in the city of Bukavu on Sunday. "I condemn the torture which led to the death of Mr Cabral Yombo," said Juvenal Munobo, a local lawmaker. "Responsibility must be established."

Poorly trained, equipped and paid, state agents were responsible for two-thirds of human right violations in Congo in August, the last available month for data, according to UNJHRO.

