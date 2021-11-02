Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Real estate heir Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of first wife

A grand jury on Monday indicted real estate heir Robert Durst for the murder of his first wife, Kathleen Durst, in South Salem in January 1982, the office of New York's Westchester County District Attorney said. Durst, 78, was charged by a Westchester County grand jury in an indictment on Nov. 1, 2021, with murder in the second degree, having previously been charged in a complaint filed on Oct. 19, the attorney's office said in a statement https://bit.ly/3nLrvhS.

Virginia governor's race could show the way for Republican congressional campaigns

Republican Glenn Youngkin is within striking distance of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a Virginia governor's election that will test a strategy of trying to woo suburban moderates without alienating the hard-liners who backed Donald Trump. If the former private equity executive wins on Tuesday, his approach of rallying parents angry about the way schools have handled COVID-19 and racism in the classroom may serve as a model for Republicans around the country looking to unseat Democrats in next year's congressional elections.

White House says 15 million COVID-19 shots will roll out to children by next week

The United States is rolling out Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 this week, but most of the 15 million shots being shipped initially are unlikely to be available before next week, the White House said on Monday. Millions of doses specifically formulated for children of that age group will start arriving at distribution centers over the next few days, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said, and the federal government has purchased enough supply for all eligible 28 million children.

Maxwell accusers can be called 'victims' at sex crimes trial, judge rules

Prosecutors can refer to individuals accusing Ghislaine Maxwell of sex crimes as "victims" in the upcoming trial of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate, a judge ruled on Monday. Attorneys for Maxwell, whom prosecutors have charged with procuring and grooming underage girls for Epstein to abuse, had argued that using the term victims could bias the jury that will decide the fate of the British socialite.

With prayers and signs, abortion demonstrators converge on U.S. Supreme Court

Shortly before the U.S. Supreme Court began heard arguments in a major abortion dispute out of Texas, a group of demonstrators who oppose abortion joined together outside the stately white marble neoclassical building to pray for the nine justices, listing each one by name. Hundreds of people in support and opposition to a restrictive Texas abortion law gathered on Monday outside the courthouse on a mild autumn day in the U.S. capital. The justices heard arguments in challenges by President Joe Biden's administration and abortion providers to the measure, which imposes a near-total abortion ban - prohibiting it after six weeks of pregnancy - and empowers private citizens enforce it.

Assistant director on Baldwin movie 'shocked and saddened' at fatal shooting

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a gun with a live bullet made his first comments on Monday on the movie set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Dave Halls, in a statement to the New York Post, did not address the details of the incident while filming last month in New Mexico but said he was "shocked and saddened" at the death of Hutchins.

Possible jurors in Rittenhouse case probed on guns, as judge laments politics in case

Potential jurors in the trial of a U.S. teenager accused of fatally shooting racial justice demonstrators were quizzed about their experience with firearms as jury selection proceeded on Monday in what the judge called a "very political" case. Kyle Rittenhouse https://www.reuters.com/world/us/case-us-teenage-gunman-kyle-rittenhouse-2021-11-01, 18, is charged with killing two men and wounding a third with a military-style rifle during protests in Wisconsin last year. The protests were sparked by a police officer's shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, amid sometimes violent demonstrations over racism and police brutality that rattled a number of U.S. cities.

In blow to Biden, Joe Manchin will not commit to backing $1.75 trillion spending bill

President Joe Biden's domestic agenda suffered a major setback on Monday when Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he would not commit to supporting a $1.75 trillion framework on social spending and climate change unveiled last week. "While I've worked hard to find a path to compromise, it's obvious: Compromise is not good enough for a lot of my colleagues in Congress. It's all or nothing, and their position doesn't seem to change unless we agree to everything," Manchin told a news conference.

U.S. Senate sets Wednesday procedural vote on election reform bill

The U.S. Senate will vote on Wednesday on whether to begin debate on legislation that would restore state voting requirements that were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013, the top Senate Democrat said on Monday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would set up the procedural vote for a bill known as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which Republicans are expected to block from consideration.

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward allowing challenge to Texas abortion law

Two months after letting a near-total ban on abortion in Texas take effect, conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday signaled they are reconsidering their positions and could let abortion providers pursue a bid to invalidate the law. The court on Sept. 1 declined to halt the law https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/texas-six-week-abortion-ban-takes-effect-2021-09-01 in a 5-4 decision with all but one of its six conservative justices in the majority. During three hours of oral arguments on Monday, at least two of the justices who had allowed the law to be enforced - Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett - appeared to lean toward permitting abortion providers to proceed with their legal challenge.

