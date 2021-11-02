Left Menu

US Congressman expresses concern over violence in Bangladesh, Tripura

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2021 06:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 06:47 IST
US Congressman expresses concern over violence in Bangladesh, Tripura
  • Country:
  • United States

US Congressman Andy Levin has expressed concern over the communal clashes in Bangladesh and Indian state Tripura.

''I'm deeply concerned by news of continued violence between Hindus and Muslims in the Tripura state of India and in Bangladesh,” Congressman Andy Levin said in a tweet.

Hindu temples and homes were targeted in mob attacks in Bangladesh in mid-October during the Durga puja festivities over an alleged blasphemous post on social media. Hindu outfits in neighbouring Tripura called for protests demanding justice for minority members in Bangladesh, leading to sporadic clashes in the state.

“Provocative and brutal incitement by state and non-state actors against religious minorities must be condemned in the strongest terms,” Levin said as he re-tweeted a story from The Washington Post in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates
4
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021