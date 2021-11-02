Himachal Pradesh bypolls: Counting of votes begin for one LS , 3 assembly seats
Counting of votes for the recently held bye-elections to the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and three assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh started at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements. Twenty-five centres have been set up for counting of votes of the Mandi parliamentary bypoll and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly bye-elections which were held on October 30.
- Country:
- India
Counting of votes for the recently held bye-elections to the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and three assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh started at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements. Twenty-five centres have been set up for counting of votes of the Mandi parliamentary bypoll and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly bye-elections which were held on October 30. State chief electoral officer (CEO) C Palrasu said that 11 counting observers have been deputed for the Mandi seat while three general observers have been deputed as counting observers for the Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai seats.
Besides them, one micro-observer has also been deployed at each counting table, the official said.
The CEO said victory processions by candidates and their supporters have been prohibited in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- C Palrasu
- Jubbal-Kotkhai
- Mandi Lok Sabha
- Fatehpur
- Arki
- Himachal
- Mandi
ALSO READ
HP bypolls: Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly seat records highest turnout till 12 pm, Mandi LS seat lowest
Himachal bypolls: 78 per cent voter turnout in Jubbal-Kotkhai, 57 pc in Mandi
Himachal bypoll: Over 66 pc voter turnout in Jubbal-Kotkhai till 5 pm, 49.83 pc in Mandi
Himachal bypoll: 65.88 pc voter turnout in Jubbal-Kotkhai, 47.17 pc in Mandi till 4 pm