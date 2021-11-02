Himachal Pradesh bypolls: Counting of votes begin for one LS , 3 assembly seats

Counting of votes for the recently held bye-elections to the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and three assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh started at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements. Twenty-five centres have been set up for counting of votes of the Mandi parliamentary bypoll and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly bye-elections which were held on October 30. State chief electoral officer (CEO) C Palrasu said that 11 counting observers have been deputed for the Mandi seat while three general observers have been deputed as counting observers for the Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai seats.

Besides them, one micro-observer has also been deployed at each counting table, the official said.

The CEO said victory processions by candidates and their supporters have been prohibited in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bypolls for Mandi parliamentary and the three assembly seats were held on October 30.

In Mandi, six candidates are in the fray, but a direct contest is expected between late chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife and Congress nominee Pratibha Singh and Kargil war hero Brigadier Khushal Singh Thakur of the BJP.

Twelve candidates are trying their luck for the three assembly seats.

Independent candidate Chetan Singh Bragta is expected to give a tough fight to Congress' Rohit Thakur and BJP's Neelam Seraik in Jubbal-Kotkhai, where four candidates, including Independent Suman Kadam are in the fray.

BJP's Rattan Singh Pal and Congress' Sanjay are seen as the main contenders in Arki, where Independent candidate Jeet Ram is also trying his luck.

In Fatehpur, the main contest is expected between Baldev Thakur of the BJP and Bhawani Singh Pathania of the Congress.

The bypolls were held as the seats fell vacant following the death of sitting lawmakers. The Mandi seat fell vacant after the demise of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, who was found dead at his official residence in Delhi on March 17.

Former state minister and Fatehpur Congress MLA Sujan Singh Pathania, former minister and Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Narinder Bragta and former chief minister and Arki MLA Virbhadra Singh died in February, June and July, respectively. PTI DJI ANB ANB

