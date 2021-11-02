Left Menu

Cong candidate leading in Dhariwad Assembly seat

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-11-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 09:28 IST
Cong candidate leading in Dhariwad Assembly seat
  • Country:
  • India

Congress candidate Nagraj Meena is leading with a margin of 377 votes in Dhariawad Assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district.

BJP candidate Khet Singh is trailing behind Meena.

The counting of votes polled in Dhairawad and Vallabhnagar began at respective district headquarters at 8 am amid tight security. Voting for the bypolls was held on October 30.PTI SDA DV DV

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021