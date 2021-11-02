Counting of votes underway for Assam bypolls

Counting of votes was underway on Tuesday for the five assembly seats in Assam where bypolls were held on October 30 amid tight security.

Altogether 73.77 per cent of nearly eight lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise in Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Thowra and Mariani.

Eight candidates each are in the fray in Gossaigaon and Bhabanipur, six in Tamulpur, five in Thowra, and four in Mariani.

The by-elections to Gossaigaon and Tamulpur were necessitated due to the death of the sitting MLAs, while the incumbents of Bhabanipur, Mariani, and Thowra resigned from their seats to join the ruling BJP.