Bihar bypolls: Counting underway for two seats
- Country:
- India
Counting of votes was underway on Tuesday for the two assembly seats in Bihar where bypolls were held on October 30.
An estimated 49.60 per cent of 5,84,395 voters exercised their franchise in the by-elections to Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur, as per the provisional figures released by the Election Commission.
Altogether 17 candidates are in the fray for the two seats - eight in Tarapur and nine in Kusheshwar Asthan.
The by-elections were necessitated due to the deaths of sitting MLAs, both belonging to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tarapur
- Kusheshwar Asthan
- Bihar
- Election Commission
- Kusheshwar
- Asthan
- Nitish Kumar
ALSO READ
Bihar leaders condemn civilian killings in J-K
Drug smuggling case: Mumbai Police team to take custody of suspect lodged in Bihar's Motihari jail
'No jobs in Bihar': Tejashwi Yadav slams CM Nitish Kumar after two from state killed by terrorists in J-K
Grief and terror engulfs Bihar village of street vendor killed in J-K
Bihar govt urges J-K administration to ensure security of migrants in UT