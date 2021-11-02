Bihar bypolls: Counting underway for two seats

Counting of votes was underway on Tuesday for the two assembly seats in Bihar where bypolls were held on October 30.

An estimated 49.60 per cent of 5,84,395 voters exercised their franchise in the by-elections to Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur, as per the provisional figures released by the Election Commission.

Altogether 17 candidates are in the fray for the two seats - eight in Tarapur and nine in Kusheshwar Asthan.

The by-elections were necessitated due to the deaths of sitting MLAs, both belonging to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)