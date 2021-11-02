Left Menu

PTI | Daman | Updated: 02-11-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 09:45 IST
Counting of votes begins for Dadra and Nagar Haveli LS seat bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

Counting of votes for the bypoll to Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency began on Tuesday morning, an official said.

During the bypoll held on October 30, a voter turnout of 75 per cent was recorded in this constituency, reserved for ST, which is a part of the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The number of registered voters in this constituency is 2.58 lakh, Election Commission officials earlier said.

The counting of votes began at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the official said.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of sitting MP (Independent) Mohan Delkar, who was found hanging at a hotel in Mumbai on February 23.

Delkar, who had been a member of both the Congress and the BJP at different times of his political career, was elected seven times to the Lok Sabha from Dadra and Nagar Haveli. In 2019, he had won the seat as an independent by defeating the then sitting MP Nathubhai Patel of the BJP by a thin margin of 9,001 votes.

This time, a triangular contest played out among the candidates of Shiv Sena, BJP, and Congress.

Delkar's widow Kalaben Delkar contested from Shiv Sena against Mahesh Gavit of BJP and Mahesh Dhodi of Congress.

