Ruling NPP, UDP establish early leads in Meghalaya

Meghalaya's ruling National People's Party (NPP) is leading in Mawryngkneng assembly seat where counting of votes got underway on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India website.

NPP's Pyniaid Sinh Syiem was leading his nearest Congress rival Highlander Kharmalki by 246 votes.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) is leading in Mawphalang constituency where its candidate Eugeneson Lyndoh was ahead of Congress's Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem by 464 votes.

Trends for Rajbala assembly seat, where also the by-poll was held on November 30, are not yet available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)