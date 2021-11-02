Left Menu

Ruling NPP, UDP establish early leads in Meghalaya

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 09:54 IST
Ruling NPP, UDP establish early leads in Meghalaya
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya's ruling National People's Party (NPP) is leading in Mawryngkneng assembly seat where counting of votes got underway on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India website.

NPP's Pyniaid Sinh Syiem was leading his nearest Congress rival Highlander Kharmalki by 246 votes.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) is leading in Mawphalang constituency where its candidate Eugeneson Lyndoh was ahead of Congress's Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem by 464 votes.

Trends for Rajbala assembly seat, where also the by-poll was held on November 30, are not yet available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021