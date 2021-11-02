Bengal bypolls: TMC leads in all four seats

The Trinamool Congress was leading on Tuesday in all four assembly seats where bypolls were held on October 30, as per the initial trends.

The counting of votes to Khardah, Santipur, Gosaba and Dinhata began at 8 am amid tight security.

After the first round of counting, the TMC was leading in all the seats, Election Commission officials said.

''Counting of votes is happening smoothly. There is no report of any untoward incident till 9 am,'' an official of the poll panel said.

Besides imposing section 144 on a 100 metre radius of counting venues, there is a tight three-tier security layer around them, he said.

The bypolls were necessitated as the BJP MLAs of Dinhata and Santipur resigned to retain their MP seats, while the TMC legislators of Kharadah and Gosaba died.

