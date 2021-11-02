HP bypolls: BJP's candidate leading in Mandi parliamentary seat

Kargil war hero Brigadier (retd) Khushal Thakur of the BJP is leading with 1,855 votes over his nearest rival of the Congress Pratibha Singh in Mandi parliamentary seat. Pratibha Singh is the wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Counting of votes for the recently held by-elections in Himachal Pradesh for Mandi Lok Sabha and three Vidhan Sabha seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai is underway amid tight security at 25 counting centres. PTI DJI DV DV

