Assam assembly bypolls: BJP leads in two places

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 10:09 IST
Ruling BJP candidates are leading in Bhabanipur and Thowra assembly bypolls in Assam, according to initial trends available for two of the five seats where counting of votes is underway.

According to the Election Commission website, BJP's Phanidhar Talukdar was leading his nearest Congress rival Sailendra Nath Das by 7,839 votes in Bhabanipur. BJP nominee for Thowra seat Sushanta Borgohain was ahead of his Independent challenger Dhaijya Konwar by 2,524 votes.

Trends for Gossaigaon, Tamulpur and Mariani seats are not available yet.

By-elections to Gossaigaon and Tamulpur were necessitated due to the death of the sitting MLAs, while the incumbents of Bhabanipur, Mariani, and Thowra resigned their seats to join the ruling BJP.

