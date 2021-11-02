Left Menu

Cong candidates leading in Rajasthan bypolls

Congress candidates Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shaktawat are leading in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan on Tuesday, according to available trends.Nagraj Meena is leading by a margin of 1,185 votes over BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena in Dhariawad. The counting of votes is going on at respective district headquarters amid tight security arrangements.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-11-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 10:10 IST
Congress candidates Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shaktawat are leading in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan on Tuesday, according to available trends.

Nagraj Meena is leading by a margin of 1,185 votes over BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena in Dhariawad. In Vallabhnagar, Shaktawat is ahead of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate Udailal Dangi by a margin of 1,269 votes. The counting of votes is going on at respective district headquarters amid tight security arrangements. PTI SDA DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

