In my 62 years in Mumbai, no one had guts to say I have underworld connections, says Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday, while refuting former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' allegations that he has relations with the underworld, said that he has spent 62 years of his life in Mumbai but no one had the guts to say he had such connections.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-11-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 10:11 IST
In my 62 years in Mumbai, no one had guts to say I have underworld connections, says Nawab Malik
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday, while refuting former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' allegations that he has relations with the underworld, said that he has spent 62 years of his life in Mumbai but no one had the guts to say he had such connections. "Yesterday, Devendra ji said, 'Main Diwali ke baad bomb phodunga'. You don't need to wait. It was said that Nawab Malik has underworld connections. I spent 62 years of my life in this city. Nobody has the guts to point fingers and say that I've underworld connections," Malik told the media.

Earlier on Monday, former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that he will soon present evidence of Malik's relations with the underworld. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, "There are no relations between Jaydeep Rana with me or my wife."

"Those who have relations with the underworld should not speak about me. I will present evidence of Nawab Malik's relations with the underworld. I am waiting for Diwali to pass," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

