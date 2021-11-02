Mizoram: Congress MLA Ralte found COVID-positive
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 02-11-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 10:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress Legislature Party leader in Mizoram assembly Zodintluanga Ralte tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Tuesday.
Ralte (59), the MLA from Thorang, was found infected with coronavirus on Monday, they said.
He has developed mild symptoms and is in home isolation, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress Legislature Party
- Mizoram
- Zodintluanga Ralte
- Thorang
Advertisement