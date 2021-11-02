Left Menu

Mizoram: Congress MLA Ralte found COVID-positive

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 02-11-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 10:13 IST
Congress Legislature Party leader in Mizoram assembly Zodintluanga Ralte tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Tuesday.

Ralte (59), the MLA from Thorang, was found infected with coronavirus on Monday, they said.

He has developed mild symptoms and is in home isolation, they said.

