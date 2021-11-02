Left Menu

JD(U), RJD lead in one seat each in Bihar assembly bypolls

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 10:22 IST
JD(U), RJD lead in one seat each in Bihar assembly bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling JD(U) and main opposition RJD are leading in one assembly seat each in Bihar, early trends showed on Tuesday.

Rajeev Kumar Singh of JD(U) was leading by a margin of 224 votes over his RJD rival Arun Kumar in Tarapur, according to the Election Commission website. RJD's Ganesh Bharti was ahead of JD(U)'s Aman Bhushan Hajari by 365 votes.

By-elections to Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur seats were necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) lawmakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021