JD(U), RJD lead in one seat each in Bihar assembly bypolls

The ruling JD(U) and main opposition RJD are leading in one assembly seat each in Bihar, early trends showed on Tuesday.

Rajeev Kumar Singh of JD(U) was leading by a margin of 224 votes over his RJD rival Arun Kumar in Tarapur, according to the Election Commission website. RJD's Ganesh Bharti was ahead of JD(U)'s Aman Bhushan Hajari by 365 votes.

By-elections to Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur seats were necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) lawmakers.

