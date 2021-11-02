Bypolls: Congress leading in Mandi, three assembly seats in Himachal

Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-11-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 10:28 IST
Shimla, Nov 2 (PTI) The Congress is leading in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi parliamentary seat and three assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbai-Kothkai, according to available trends for the bypolls.

In the Mandi parliamentary seat, late chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh of the Congress is leading with 1,316 votes over her nearest rival Kargil war hero Brigadier (retd) Khushal Thakur of the BJP. In Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly seat after second round of counting, Rohit Thakur (2,825) of the Congress is leading with 248 votes over his nearest rival Chetan Singh Bragta (2577), a rebel BJP candidate contesting as an independent candidate. BJP candidate Neelam Seraik has so far got only 302 votes.

In Fatehpur, Bhawani Singh Pathania of the Congress is leading with a thin margin of 47 votes over his nearest rival Baldev Thakur (1972) of BJP.

In Arki, Congress candidate Sanjay (2510) is leading with 943 votes over BJP's Rattan Singh Pal (1567). The bypolls for Mandi parliamentary and the three assembly seats were held on October 30.PTI DJI DV DV

