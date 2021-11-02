Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 10:34 IST
Deglur Assembly bypoll: Congress candidate leads
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Congress candidate Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar was leading over BJP's Subhash Pirajirao Sabne by 1624 votes after the first round of counting of votes in Maharashtra's Deglur (SC) Assembly bypoll, an official said on Tuesday.

Counting for the bypoll, necessitated by the death of Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar due to coronavirus, began at 8 am.

The constituency is in Nanded district, from where state public works department minister Ashok Chavan hails.

The BJP fielded Sabne, a former Shiv Sena MLA.

The bypoll witnessed 63.9 per cent polling, compared to 60.9 per cent recorded in 2019.

