Left Menu

Japan PM promises strong push for emission cuts

Tokyo announced in April a target of 46 reduction by 2030 from fiscal 2013 levels to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 02-11-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 10:48 IST
Japan PM promises strong push for emission cuts
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is heading to the UN climate summit saying his country will push strongly for emissions reductions. Talking to reporters before leaving for Glasgow on Tuesday, he said: "I hope to show to the international community Japan's strong determination to achieve carbon neutrality (at home) by 2050 and realise zero emissions across Asia." The overseas trip is Kishida's first since he took office a month ago.

Kishida is expected to outline Japan's emissions reduction effort in his speech at the summit. Tokyo announced in April a target of 46% reduction by 2030 from fiscal 2013 levels to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050. Kishida is also expected to hold talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a few other leaders during his several-hour visit.

His trip comes just after a key parliamentary election in which his governing party and its coalition partner secured leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021