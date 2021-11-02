Left Menu

Ellenabad bypoll: INLD leader Abhay Chautala maintains lead over BJP's Kanda in early trends

Updated: 02-11-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 11:22 IST
INLD secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala is maintaining his lead over his nearest rival Gobind Kanda of the BJP, with a margin of 2,270 votes in the Ellenabad assembly constituency in Haryana.

Counting of votes for the October 30 bypoll to the seat is in progress.

The bypoll was necessitated after Chautala in January resigned as the MLA from the seat in protest against three central farm laws and to stand in solidarity with the farmers who are protesting against these legislations since last year November.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate is leading over Kanda by a margin of 2,270 votes, according to early trends.

Main opposition Congress' candidate Pawan Beniwal was trailing at third spot.

Out of the votes counted so far, Chautala has secured 6,915, Kanda 4,645 and Beniwal has got 4,174 votes.

There are 19 candidates in the fray and most of them are Independents. The main contest is between Chautala, Beniwal and JJP-backed BJP candidate Gobind Kanda.

Gobind Kanda, the brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda, joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month.

Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous assembly polls against Abhay Chautala, recently switched over from the BJP to the Congress.

Chautala, younger son of INLD president and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, had won the Rori assembly bypoll in Sirsa district in 2000.

Abhay won the 2010 bypoll from Ellenabad, when Om Prakash Chautala vacated the seat to retain the Uchana seat in Jind district -- the other constituency from which he had contested the election in 2009 and won.

Abhay Chautala retained the Ellenabad seat in 2014 too. He again won from Ellenabad in the 2019 assembly polls, when he was the lone INLD MLA to enter the House.

