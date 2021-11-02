Meghalaya bypolls: Ruling NPP leading in two assembly seats, UDP in one

Meghalaya's ruling National People's Party (NPP) is leading in Mawryngkneng and Rajabala assembly seats where counting of votes got underway on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India website.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) is leading in Mawphalang constituency where its candidate Eugeneson Lyngdoh was ahead of Congress's Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem by 1,700 votes.

NPP's Pyniaid Sing Syiem in Mawryngkneng is leading his nearest Congress rival Highlander Kharmalki by 823 votes.

According to trends for Rajabala assembly segment, NPP's Md. Abdus Saleh is ahead of his nearest Congress nominee Hashina Yasmin Mondal by 494 votes.

Bypolls to all the three assembly seats were held on October 30.

