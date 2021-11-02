Congress candidates leading in Rajasthan bypolls

Congress candidates Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shaktawat are leading in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan on Tuesday, according to trends available for the bypolls.

Nagraj Meena is leading by a margin of 7,528 votes over BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena in Dhariawad. In Vallabhnagar, Shaktawat is ahead of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate Udailal Dangi by a margin of 4037 votes. Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas expressed confidence that the Congress will win both the bypolls.

“Congress contested elections on the governance delivered by Ashok Gehlot government and we are going to win the bypolls. It clearly shows that the leadership of Ashok Gehlot is successful,” he said.

The counting of votes is going on at respective district headquarters amid tight security arrangements.

