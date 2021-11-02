Left Menu

Himachal bypolls: Cong leading in Mandi Lok Sabha seat

In Mandi parliamentary seat, late chief minister Virbhadra Singhs wife Pratibha Singh of the Congress is leading with 5,920 votes over her nearest rival, Kargil war hero Brigadier retd Khushal Thakur of the BJP. After 12 rounds of counting in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly seat, Bragta is leading with 2,331 votes over his nearest rival Rohit Thakur 12,780 of the Congress.

The Congress was leading in Mandi parliamentary seat and in the assembly constituency of Arki whereas the BJP was leading in Fatehpur on Tuesday, according to available trends for bypolls in Himachal Pradesh.

Independent candidate Chetan Singh Bragta is ahead in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly seat. In Mandi parliamentary seat, late chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh of the Congress is leading with 5,920 votes over her nearest rival, Kargil war hero Brigadier (retd) Khushal Thakur of the BJP. After 12 rounds of counting in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly seat, Bragta is leading with 2,331 votes over his nearest rival Rohit Thakur (12,780) of the Congress. BJP candidate Neelam Seraik has so far got only 1,753 votes.

Bragta was in the BJP and was expecting a ticket from Jubbal-Kotkhai after his father sitting MLA Narinder Singh Bragta's death in June due to post-covid complications but the BJP preferred to allocate a ticket to Seraik.

In Fatehpur, Baldev Thakur of the BJP is leading with a margin of 924 votes over his nearest rival Bhawani Singh Pathania of the Congress.

In Arki, Congress candidate Sanjay is leading with 2,659 votes over BJP's Rattan Singh Pal (4,808). Bypolls in the four seats were held on October 30.

