Punjab CM Channi and Sidhu visit Kedarnath

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu visited the Himalaya shrine of Kedarnath on Tuesday, amid reports of unease between the leaders.Senior Congress leader Harish Chaudhary, who is the partys Punjab affairs in-charge, also accompanied them to temple in Uttarakhand, sources said.Channi, Sidhu and Chaudhary left for the temple to offer prayers on Tuesday morning, they said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-11-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 12:08 IST
Senior Congress leader Harish Chaudhary, who is the party's Punjab affairs in-charge, also accompanied them to temple in Uttarakhand, sources said.

Channi, Sidhu and Chaudhary left for the temple to offer prayers on Tuesday morning, they said. After reaching Dehradun, the Punjab leaders also met party leader Harish Rawat, they said. Harish Rawat was earlier Punjab affairs in-charge.

Channi's and Sidhu's visit came a day after the former cricketer attacked politicians who offer ''lollipops'' just ahead of the elections and urged people to give their votes on the agenda of Punjab's welfare.

Sidhu's remarks had come on a day when Channi announced slashing of power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for the domestic category and increasing the dearness allowance for the government employees and pensioners in Punjab, where assembly polls are due early next year.

Both Sidhu and Channi have not been on the same page over certain appointments which led to unease between both of them.

The former cricketer had abruptly resigned as the Punjab Congress chief in September while raising a question over the appointments of director general of police, state's advocate general and “tainted” leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

