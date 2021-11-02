SP expels party MLA Subhash Pasi for anti-party activities

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday expelled its MLA Subhash Pasi for his involvement in ''anti-party'' activities, amidst reports that he is joining the BJP.

''Subhash Pasi, party MLA from Saidpur seat of Ghazipur is being expelled from the party for anti-party activities,'' the party said in a tweet in Hindi.

Pasi is reportedly in touch with senior BJP leaders and is likely to join the saffron party.

