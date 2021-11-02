SP expels party MLA Subhash Pasi for anti-party activities
The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday expelled its MLA Subhash Pasi for his involvement in ''anti-party'' activities, amidst reports that he is joining the BJP.
''Subhash Pasi, party MLA from Saidpur seat of Ghazipur is being expelled from the party for anti-party activities,'' the party said in a tweet in Hindi.
Pasi is reportedly in touch with senior BJP leaders and is likely to join the saffron party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
