TMC leads by huge margins in all four by-polls in Bengal

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday led by a huge margin in all the four assembly constituencies in West Bengal, where by-polls were held on October 30, according to the latest update of counting trends by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The counting of votes to Khardah, Santipur, Gosaba and Dinhata began at 8 am amid tight security.

In Dinhata in Coochbehar district, earlier considered a BJP stronghold, TMC's Udayan Guha was ahead of his nearest rival, BJP's Ashok Mandal, by a massive margin of 1,31,890 votes.

After 15 rounds, Guha secured 1,51,163 votes, whereas Mandal bagged just 19,562 votes.

After 15 rounds of counting, the TMC was ahead of its rival BJP in the Gosaba assembly segment in South 24 Parganas by an impressive margin of 1,33,318 votes.

TMC's Subrata Mondal secured 1,51,452 votes, whereas BJP's Palash Rana, the nearest rival garnered a mere 18,134 votes.

In Santipur assembly constituency, famous for its handloom industry, TMC's Braja Kishore Goswami was leading over his nearest rival - BJP's Niranjan Biswas - by a margin of 24,330.

Goswami bagged 52,776 votes, whereas Biswas bagged 28,446 votes after the eighth round.

In the Khardah assembly segment, state minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay was way ahead of CPI(M) 's Debajyoti Das, who stands at number two in the counting so far, by a margin of 46,728 votes.

After the ninth round, Chattopadhyay secured 58,706 votes, whereas Das bagged 11, 978votes.

The polls are being held amidst tight security. Besides imposing section 144 on a 100-metre radius of counting venues, there is a tight three-tier security layer around them, officials said.

The bypolls were necessitated as the BJP MLAs for Dinhata and Santipur resigned to retain their MP seats while the TMC legislators of Kharadah and Gosaba died.

