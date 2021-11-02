HP Bypoll: Cong leading in Mandi Lok Sabha seat

The Congress is leading in Mandi Lok Sabha and two assembly seats of Jubbal-Kotkhai and Arki, whereas the BJP is ahead in Fatehpur on Tuesday, according to available trends for the bypolls in Himachal Pradesh.

In Mandi parliamentary seat, late chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh of the Congress is leading with 5,755 votes over her nearest rival, Kargil war hero Brigadier (retd) Khushal Thakur of the BJP. In the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly seat, Rohit Thakur of the Congress is leading with 3,707 votes over independent candidate Chetan Singh Bragta (20,460). BJP candidate Neelam Seraik has so far got only 2,383 votes.

In Fatehpur, Baldev Thakur of the BJP is leading with a margin of 861 votes over his nearest rival Bhawani Singh Pathania of the Congress.

In Arki, Congress candidate Sanjay is leading with 3,994 votes from BJP's Rattan Singh Pal. The BJP had won from Mandi in 2019 and Jubbal-Kotkhai in 2017, while the Congress won from Arki and Fatehpur.

