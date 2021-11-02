Left Menu

CPI's Binoy Viswam slams BJP leader over controversial comments on India-Pak match

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha Member Binoy Viswam on Tuesday slammed BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir over his reported statement on "citizenship cancellation of people who celebrated Pakistan's victory against India".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 13:31 IST
CPI's Binoy Viswam slams BJP leader over controversial comments on India-Pak match
CPI MP Binoy Viswam (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha Member Binoy Viswam on Tuesday slammed BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir over his reported statement on "citizenship cancellation of people who celebrated Pakistan's victory against India". Viswam stated that "the political, as well as social task of every political party, is to unite every Indian."

His remarks came after senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Vikram Randhawa allegedly said in a viral video that "the citizenship of those who celebrated Pakistan's win against India in the recent T20 World cup match, should be cancelled". "Some BJP leaders are over-anxious to make our citizens pro-Pakistani. The political, as well as social task of every Indian political party, is to unite every citizen," Viswam said.

"Do they have contracts to push the Indians to Pakistan? The main thing is that they cannot alienate the people of India. They are Indians, they can't be told to leave," Viswam added. Last week, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021