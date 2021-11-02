CPI's Binoy Viswam slams BJP leader over controversial comments on India-Pak match

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha Member Binoy Viswam on Tuesday slammed BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir over his reported statement on "citizenship cancellation of people who celebrated Pakistan's victory against India". Viswam stated that "the political, as well as social task of every political party, is to unite every Indian."

His remarks came after senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Vikram Randhawa allegedly said in a viral video that "the citizenship of those who celebrated Pakistan's win against India in the recent T20 World cup match, should be cancelled". "Some BJP leaders are over-anxious to make our citizens pro-Pakistani. The political, as well as social task of every Indian political party, is to unite every citizen," Viswam said.

"Do they have contracts to push the Indians to Pakistan? The main thing is that they cannot alienate the people of India. They are Indians, they can't be told to leave," Viswam added. Last week, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup. (ANI)

