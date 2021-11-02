Left Menu

JD(U), RJD lead in one seat each in Bihar Assembly bypolls

PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-11-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 13:40 IST
JD(U), RJD lead in one seat each in Bihar Assembly bypolls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling JD(U) and main opposition RJD are leading in one assembly seat each in Bihar, where by-polls took place on October 30, according to the latest update by the Election Commission on counting trends.

RJD's Arun Kumar is leading over his nearest rival of the JD(U) Rajiv Kumar Singh by 2,551 votes in Tarapur, after completion of seven rounds of counting.

In Kushweshwar Asthan, JD(U) nominee Aman Bhushan Hajari is ahead of RJD's Ganesh Bharti by 6,242 votes, following 13 rounds of counting, data available with the poll panel showed. By-elections to Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur seats were necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) lawmakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021