Left Menu

Meghalaya bypolls: Ruling NPP wins Rajabala assembly seat, leads in another; UDP ahead in one

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 02-11-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 13:42 IST
Meghalaya bypolls: Ruling NPP wins Rajabala assembly seat, leads in another; UDP ahead in one
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya's ruling party NPP on Tuesday won Rajabala assembly constituency, where bypoll was held on October 30, as its candidate Md. Abdus Saleh defeated his nearest opponent Hashina Yashmin Mondal of the Congress by a margin of over 1,900 votes, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said.

The National People’s Party nominee secured 11,823 votes while Mondal got 9,897, he said.

United Democratic Party's Ashahel D Shira secured the third position with 7,247 votes, the CEO said.

NPP's Pyniaid Sing Syiem in Mawryngkneng is ahead of his nearest Congress rival Highlander Kharmalki with a margin of 1,816 votes.

The UDP is leading in Mawphalang constituency where its candidate Eugeneson Lyngdoh was ahead of Congress' Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem by 4,401 votes, according to the Election Commission website. The by-elections were necessitated due to the deaths of two Congress legislators – David A Nongrum from Mawryngkneng and Dr Azad Zaman from Rajabala - and of Independent MLA from Mawphlang SK Sunn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021