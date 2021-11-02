Assam bypolls: BJP wins Thowra, NDA leads in four seats

BJP won the bypoll to Thowra and was leading along with its allies in four seats of Assam assembly on Tuesday afternoon, as per the Election Commission.

BJP candidate Sushanta Borgohain, who switched over from the Congress, won the Thowra seat by a margin of 30,561 votes for a third term, the EC said.

BJP candidates Phanidhar Talukdar (Bhabanipur) and Rupjyoti Kurmi (Mariani) were leading by unassailable margins.

BJP ally UPPL's candidates Jiron Basumatary and Jolen Daimary were also leading in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur seats, respectively.

In the Thowra seat, BJP's Borgohain bagged 54,956 votes, while his nearest rival Raijor Dal's Dhaijya Konwar, who fought as an Independent, managed to get 24,395 votes.

Borgohain, who had first become the MLA from Thowra constituency in Sivasagar district in 2011, resigned from Congress on July 30, citing ''changed internal political atmosphere'' within the party.

He lost in 2016, but won the 2021 assembly polls by defeating incumbent BJP MLA Kushal Dowari by 2,006 votes.

With Borgohain's victory in the bypoll, the BJP's strength in the 126-member Assam assembly increased to 60. The ruling allies -- the AGP has nine and UPPL has five MLAs.

On the opposition bench, the Congress' strength is 27, AIUDF has 15 members, BPF has three and the CPI(M) has one MLA. There is one Independent MLA as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)