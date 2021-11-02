Nawab Malik 'frustrated' after his son-in-law's arrest by NCB, claims BJP's Pravin Darekar

Maharashtra Legislative Council member and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar on Tuesday claimed that Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik was frustrated as his son-in-law had been arrested in a drugs case by the NCB. The reaction came after allegations made by NCP leader Nawab Malik against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

"Nawab Malik is taking out his frustration after his son-in-law's arrest. Hence, he is putting the allegations against Wankhede that are very personalised, " he added. "Nawab Malik allegations are becoming personal, he is questioning the caste of Sameer Wankhede then he has blamed Devendra Fadnavis's wife, he never comments anything about drugs. Drugs are drugs, be it 4 grams or 10 grams. A crime is a crime," Darekar told ANI.

Reacting to Maliks' allegations that Anil Deshmukh's arrest is a political ploy, he said, "The court will take the decision. We are nobody to take the decision. If you are clean then no agency can arrest you. This is wrong, we can't arrest anyone without any warrant, so there is no politics behind the arrest of Anil Deshmukh". Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was earlier arrested on January 13 this year by NCB in connection with a drug case. Khan was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison.

Earlier on Tuesday, Malik alleged that Wankhede has raised a private army that extorts money through frivolous drugs cases. Attacking Wankhede for his lavish lifestyle, Malik said, "He has worn clothes worth over Rs 10 crores in the past few days. An upright officer doesn't wear a trouser worth lakhs of rupees and shirts of over Rs 50 thousand, shoes worth Rs two lakhs. I wish that all upright and honest officers get the same lifestyle".

"He wears so costly clothes that he has surpassed Modi ji himself," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)