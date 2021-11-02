Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 14:26 IST
Expelled SP MLA Pasi joins BJP
Samajwadi Party MLA Subhash Pasi, who was expelled from the party on Tuesday, joined the BJP here.

''SP MLA Subhash Pasi, his wife Rina Pasi today joined BJP here in presence of party state president Swatantra Dev Singh,'' BJP state general secretary Govind Narain Shukla said.

Singh welcomed Pasi in the party, and said his joining will further strengthen the BJP.

Earlier in the day, Pasi, the MLA from Sadipur seat of Ghazipur, was expelled from the SP for alleged anti-party activities.

Pasi, a Dalit, is a second time SP MLA from Saidpur seat, and had held the post of SP's SC/ST wing.

Last week, BJP MLA from Sitapur Sadar, Rakesh Rathore, had joined the Samajwadi Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

