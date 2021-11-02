Ukraine's economy minister Lyubchenko submits resignation, lawmaker says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-11-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 14:47 IST
Ukraine's Economy Minister Oleksiy Lyubchenko has submitted his letter of resignation, the government representative to parliament Taras Melnychuk said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday. Reuters was not able to reach Lyubchenko for comment.
Lawmakers from the ruling Servant of the People party had said on Monday they would nominate Iuliia Svyrydenko, a senior official in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, as the new economy minister.
