Deglur Assembly bypoll: Congress candidate expands lead over his BJP challenger

Congress candidate Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar is leading by 21,082 votes against his nearest BJP rival Subhash Pirajirao Sabne in Deglur (SC) Assembly seat as per the trends of counting of votes for the bypoll available so far on Tuesday.

Counting of votes for the bypoll held on October 30, necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar due to coronavirus, began at 8 am.

The constituency is located in the Nanded district, from where state public works department minister Ashok Chavan hails.

Congress has fielded late Raosaheb Antapurkar's son Jitesh for the byelection against former MLA Sabane, who joined BJP recently after quitting Shiv Sena.

After 12 rounds of counting, Jeetesh Raosaheb Antapurkar has received 60,116 votes against 39,034 polled by Sabne. Uttam Ingole of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has received 6,388 votes, as per the latest trends.

The bypoll had recorded 63.9 per cent polling, compared to 60.9 per cent recorded in 2019.

