Left Menu

Deglur Assembly bypoll: Congress candidate expands lead over his BJP challenger

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:07 IST
Deglur Assembly bypoll: Congress candidate expands lead over his BJP challenger
  • Country:
  • India

Congress candidate Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar is leading by 21,082 votes against his nearest BJP rival Subhash Pirajirao Sabne in Deglur (SC) Assembly seat as per the trends of counting of votes for the bypoll available so far on Tuesday.

Counting of votes for the bypoll held on October 30, necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar due to coronavirus, began at 8 am.

The constituency is located in the Nanded district, from where state public works department minister Ashok Chavan hails.

Congress has fielded late Raosaheb Antapurkar's son Jitesh for the byelection against former MLA Sabane, who joined BJP recently after quitting Shiv Sena.

After 12 rounds of counting, Jeetesh Raosaheb Antapurkar has received 60,116 votes against 39,034 polled by Sabne. Uttam Ingole of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has received 6,388 votes, as per the latest trends.

The bypoll had recorded 63.9 per cent polling, compared to 60.9 per cent recorded in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021