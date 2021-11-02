Rajasthan bypolls: Congress wins Dhariawad Assembly seat by 18,725 votes
Congress candidate Nagraj Meena on Tuesday won the Dhariawad Assembly seat in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district by a margin of 18,725 votes.
Meena defeated his nearest rival and Independent candidate Thawarchand, according to the result declared by the Election Commission.
Congress candidate in Vallabhnagar constituency Preeti Shaktawat is also leading by a margin of 17,391 votes. The bypolls to both seats were held on October 30.
