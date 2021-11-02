Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee was minister in Vajpayee govt, shouldn't tell that Congress compromised with BJP: Sandeep Dikshit

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee over her claim that Congress is compromising with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and pointed out that Banerjee was a minster in the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:16 IST
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee over her claim that Congress is compromising with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and pointed out that Banerjee was a minster in the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also claimed that Banerjee does not have good relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, otherwise she would have joined his government.

"(Arvind) Kejriwal and Mamata are going together. Their aim is to weaken the Congress party. Mamata Banerjee herself was a minister in the Vajpayee government. Do not teach us who is with BJP and who is not. She does not have good relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, otherwise she would have joined them (BJP) as well," Dikshit told ANI when asked about the allegations levelled by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee ahead of Assembly polls in Goa. Notably, Mamata Banerjee began her political career with the Indian National Congress in the 1970s. She served as the railway minister when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister for a full term from 1999 to 2004.

Earlier, Banerjee had said that Congress cannot be trusted, claiming that they 'never challenged BJP'. She had also said that rather than fighting the BJP, Congress is fighting against TMC. Banerjee visited Goa as her party seeks to branch out into new states.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members, out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. The GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

