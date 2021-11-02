Gehlot congratulates Congress candidates in Rajasthan for winning bypolls
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-11-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday congratulated Congress candidates for winning the assembly bypolls in the state.
"Congratulations to Preeti Shaktawat, Congress candidate from Vallabhnagar, and Nagaraj Meena of Congress from Dhariawad, for their victory in the assembly by-elections," Gehlot tweeted. "Gratitude to the voters of both the constituencies and congratulations to the workers and leaders of the Congress party," he said The bypolls were held on October 30.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Preeti Shaktawat
- Nagaraj Meena
- Dhariawad
- Ashok Gehlot
- Vallabhnagar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Congress Crisis: TS Singh Deo reaches Delhi, may meet senior party leaders
Five U.S. lawmakers accuse Amazon of possibly lying to Congress following Reuters report
Chhattisgarh: Congress leader's son, 9 others held for thrashing cops
BJP slams Congress for 'vilification' of Patel at CWC meet; Oppn party dismisses claim as lies
BJP slams Congress for 'vilification' of Patel at CWC meeting