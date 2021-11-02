Left Menu

Gehlot congratulates Congress candidates in Rajasthan for winning bypolls

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-11-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:21 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@ashokgehlot51)
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday congratulated Congress candidates for winning the assembly bypolls in the state.

"Congratulations to Preeti Shaktawat, Congress candidate from Vallabhnagar, and Nagaraj Meena of Congress from Dhariawad, for their victory in the assembly by-elections," Gehlot tweeted. "Gratitude to the voters of both the constituencies and congratulations to the workers and leaders of the Congress party," he said The bypolls were held on October 30.

