British fishing vessel remains held in France, owner says

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-11-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:34 IST
The owner of a British fishing vessel seized in France said on Tuesday that the ship remained held at the port of Le Havre at least until a hearing tomorrow.

"As far as we are aware, the vessel remains held at the port of Le Havre at least until the hearing tomorrow," Andrew Brown, a director of Macduff Shellfish which owns the Cornelis Gert Jan, told Reuters.

Earlier, British Environment Secretary George Eustice said he understood the vessel had been freed by France.

