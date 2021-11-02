British fishing vessel remains held in France, owner says
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-11-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:34 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The owner of a British fishing vessel seized in France said on Tuesday that the ship remained held at the port of Le Havre at least until a hearing tomorrow.
"As far as we are aware, the vessel remains held at the port of Le Havre at least until the hearing tomorrow," Andrew Brown, a director of Macduff Shellfish which owns the Cornelis Gert Jan, told Reuters.
Earlier, British Environment Secretary George Eustice said he understood the vessel had been freed by France.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- George Eustice
- British
- Cornelis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fencer Bhavani Devi wins Charlellville National Competition in France
Bhavani Devi wins fencing competition in France
France confirms its ambassador to Belarus left the country on Oct 17
France says Belarus forced French ambassador to leave country
France eyes petrol vouchers to ease energy price squeeze