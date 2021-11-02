Teacher murder: BJD leader claims party maintaining double standards over demands to sack minister

BJD vice-president Soumya Ranjan Patnaik has put his party in a spot again by claiming that it appeared to have been maintaining ''double standard'' for minister DS Mishra, who is accused of patronising the prime suspect in Kalahandi teacher's murder case, as a health minister had to resign following a fire in a hospital five years ago.

Barely five days ago, Patnaik raised many eyebrows by writing a signed article in an Odia daily edited by him, in which he wondered whether Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik’s ideology has diluted over the years. On Monday, he penned another page-one article saying about the alleged double standard of the party.

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (SRP), an MLA and the son-in-law of former Congress chief minister J B Patnaik, claimed in the article that the BJD appeared to be maintaining ''double standard'' in the case of Mishra, the minister of state for home, as then health and family welfare minister Atanu S Nayak had to resign from the council of ministers in 2016 following a devastating fire in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

“Nayak had tendered his resignation on moral ground. He quit the ministerial berth in order to maintain the image of the party and the government, though he had no role whatsoever in the fire mishap,” SRP wrote in the article.

Opposition parties had demanded his resignation after 22 people died in the hospital fire and he quit on moral ground in October 2016.

SRP also cited a decades-old incident in which then Railway Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had resigned on moral ground following a train accident. “In both the cases, neither Nayak nor Lal Bahadur Shastri had any role in the incidents over which they resigned,” SRP said.

Shastri had sent his resignation letter to then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1956 owing moral responsibility for an accident in Andhra Pradesh in which over 100 people were killed. However, Nehru persuaded him to withdraw it. Following another major train disaster in the same year - this time in Tamil Nadu - Shastri again tendered his resignation and it was accepted.

SRP, a scribe-cum-politician, also did not accept the clarification given by Mishra three weeks after the kidnap and murder of the teacher, whose body was found buried in a school compound where she used to work, last month. The president of the managing committee of the private school was arrested in this connection and the minister of state for home was accused by opposition parties of patronising him.

''Though the minister in his clarification claimed that the opposition and certain media houses are running a malicious campaign against him for their personal and political gain, what he seems to have forgotten is that an independent inquiry in the murder case will not be possible unless he puts in his papers,” SRP wrote.

SRP also denounced the minister taking pledge in the name of Goddess Manikeswari in his clarification. He said the minister has attempted to preach morality to the opposition and the media. “It appears that morality is one-sided. The other side also should maintain morality,” he said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik, who is also the elder brother of SRP, refused to react to the newspaper article. He, however, said he too had resigned as a minister around 35 years ago.

Senior Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati welcomed SRP’s write-up and claimed that the BJD will not give him a ticket again. “I would not be surprised if the vigilance raids his house,” Bahinipati said. Senior BJD leaders refused to comment on the issue.

