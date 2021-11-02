Left Menu

PM Modi meets Nepal PM in Glasgow; discusses bilateral ties, COVID-19, climate change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba for the first time after he became the premier of the Himalayan nation in July and discussed ways to further strengthen the close bilateral ties and combat climate change, COVID-19 and facilitate post pandemic recovery.The meeting between Modi and Deuba, on the sidelines of the UN conference on climate change in Glasgow, took place after the former launched the Initiative for the Resilient Island States IRIS for developing infrastructure of small island nations.PM narendramodi met PM of Nepal SherBDeuba today.

PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 02-11-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 16:17 IST
PM Modi meets Nepal PM in Glasgow; discusses bilateral ties, COVID-19, climate change
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba for the first time after he became the premier of the Himalayan nation in July and discussed ways to further strengthen the close bilateral ties and combat climate change, COVID-19 and facilitate post pandemic recovery.

The meeting between Modi and Deuba, on the sidelines of the UN conference on climate change in Glasgow, took place after the former launched the Initiative for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) for developing infrastructure of small island nations.

"PM @narendramodi met PM of Nepal @SherBDeuba today. In their first engagement since PM Deuba assumed office, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen our close bilateral ties. Also discussed climate, COVID-19 & resolved to work together toward post pandemic recovery," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

It was their first engagement since Deuba, President of the Nepali Congress, became the Prime Minister of Nepal in July for the fifth time.

Prime Minister Modi had immediately congratulated Deuba after the veteran Nepalese leader won a vote of confidence in the reinstated House of Representatives in July.

Deuba had thanked his Indian counterpart for the congratulatory message and said he shared views with him on further strengthening ties between the two neighbouring countries during a cordial telephone conversation.

The bilateral ties came under strain under former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli after India opened an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8, 2020.

In a separate bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi also met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and exchanged views on bilateral and regional developments.

"On the sidelines of #COP26 today, PM @narendramodi met President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa. Exchanged views on bilateral & regional developments. Also appreciated the cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, including mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates," Bagchi said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021