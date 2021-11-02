Left Menu

Rajasthan bypolls: Congress win stamp on state government's performance, says Dotasra

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-11-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 16:24 IST
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday said results of the Assembly bypolls have indicated that his party's government in the state is doing a ''good job'' and will return to power in the 2023 elections.

The Congress has bagged the Dhariwad Assembly seat in the state while it is leading in Vallabhnagar.

''This is a direct message that there is no anti-government wave and its popularity has increased. Our government is doing a good job and the Congress will form government in Rajasthan again in 2023,'' Dotasra said.

Responding to a query about the impact of the price rise in the bypolls, he said the way party leader Rahul Gandhi exposed the BJP-led Centre over inflation, unemployment, foreign policy and farmers' issues, it has touched common people.

These issues are not limited to the state but the entire country, he said.

He dubbed the party’s victory in the bypolls as the win of good governance under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

